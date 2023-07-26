How Travis Kelce's attempt to give Taylor Swift his “number” was intercepted

Interference on the play!

Travis Kelce recently shared his failed attempt to shoot his shot and talk to Taylor Swift at her Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour July 7. As it turns out, he had a special gift for her. In keeping with Swiftie tradition, he showed up to the concert with friendship bracelets bearing his "number" that he'd hoped to pass off to the pop singer. But apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn't get past the line of scrimmage that is Swift's pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

And after explaining the friendship bracelet concept to the Philadelphia Eagles center, the 33-year-old added, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

But whether the bracelet was a Hail Mary to get the "Anti-Hero" singer his phone number or whether it just bore his jersey number? Kelce kept it coy...

"Oooo," teased his brother, before asking, "Your number as in 87 or your phone number?"

But apparently, Kelce doesn't kiss and tell—even if he muffed the play. He simply told his brother, "You know which one."

And the NFL tight end isn't the only celebrity to be sure to attend one of the Grammy winner's tour stops. In fact, at the very same show Kelce attended, Swift brought out special guests Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash who all starred in her "I Can See You" music video off her "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album.

Keep reading for a list of all the stars who have jammed out to Swift's many eras at one of her concerts.

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu Liu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

Swift brought out her ex Lautner, plus King and Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

The "Pretty Woman" star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew Barrymore wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey show. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Busy Philipps took her kids Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9, to one of the MetLife shows, writing to Swift afterward, "thank you for the magic that you've brought into my and my kids lives. Birdie adores you and I really think you would love her too."

Miles Teller rocked out at Swift's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Teller's wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

She captioned her backstage pic with Swift, "48 hours in ERAs heaven."

The "Inventing Anna" star busted a move with Keleigh.

The actresses had a "lil #BadBlood reunion" at her New York area shows, as Mariska Hargitay put it on Instagram.

The comedians had the time of their lives at MetLife, with Matt Rogers revealing he hugged the singer's mom Andrea Swift.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" star danced the night away with the book's author at a MetLife show.

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the "You' actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

The "Snow White" actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Swift's May 26 show in the New York area.

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

"The Home Edit" organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona.

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica Patrick wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience.

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," Watt said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."