How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

One of music's biggest nights is almost here!

The 2022 MTV VMAs are set to go down this weekend—and E! News has everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated night, including which stars will hit the stage and which celebrities will go head-to-head to win the iconic gold-plated moonperson.

If this year's show is anything like the previous VMAs, we are sure to be in for a ton of surprises.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs and when do they start?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be held?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark this year. The ceremony was previously held in the Garden State in 2019 and was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, however, last year's event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How can you watch this year's MTV VMAs?

The 2022 VMAs will air live simultaneously on multiple channels, including ​​MTV, VH1, Paramount Network, MTV2, BET, BET Her, CMT, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Logo, Pop, TV Land and the CW.

You can also catch the show through a live stream on MTV.com.

Who is hosting the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, taking a more unique approach from having one traditional host, as seen in previous years.

Who is nominated for the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most 2022 MTV VMA s nominations with eight nods each, while Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X closely follow behind with seven nods each. Additionally, Billie Eilish is nominated in six categories, while Lizzo, Future, BTS, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift each have five nominations.

Minaj is set to take home a gold-plated moonperson for the coveted 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award, which is awarded to artists in recognition of their "outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture," according to a press release from MTV. Past recipients of the award include Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and more.

Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be awarded the prestigious Global Icon Award, which is given to "an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape," per MTV. Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award include U2, Eminem, Green Day, Foo Fighters and more.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Who's performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Several stars will hit the VMAs stage to give epic performances, including Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown.

Honorees Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also take the stage and perform.