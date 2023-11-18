How to watch and livestream the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for free

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are taking place in a few days.

The chart-topping acts in music will be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 19, with Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, SZA, The Weeknd, Drake, and Zach Bryan all up for major awards.

The annual awards show honors the year’s biggest names in music with the winners determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts.

This year's show has a reimagined look, with performances and award celebrations taking place in global locations, amid sold-out tours and in custom venues.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Check out how you can tune into the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, below.

When are the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

This year's BBMAs are taking place on Sunday, Nov. 19. They will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch and livestream the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

You can watch the Billboard Music Awards on the show's official social media platforms: Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube.

You can also follow along on Billboard's social channels like Instagram and X.

Additionally, viewers can watch the show on BBMAs.watch.

Who is nominated for a 2023 Billboard Music Award?

Taylor Swift leads the list and is a finalist in 20 categories, the most of any artist this year. Her hit “Anti-Hero” is up for five awards, including Top Hot 100 Song.

The singer is the most decorated female BBMAs artist of all time with 29 wins. After this year's ceremony, Swift could surpass Drake for most wins of all-time if she wins at least five.

Morgan Wallen is the leading male finalist this year, nominated for 16 awards, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.

SZA is up for 16 awards, Drake is up for 14 awards and The Weeknd is up for 13. First-time BBMA finalists include: Bailey Zimmerman, Coi Leray, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Oliver Anthony Music.

This year, nine new awards were introduced: Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Hot 100 Producer, Top Rock Duo/Group, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Tour, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song.

See the full list here.

Who is performing at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

This year’s lineup of performers is a star-studded one. Tate McRae will make her 2023 Billboard Music Awards debut and perform her song “Greedy.” Others taking the stage include David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Karol G, NewJeans, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma and Stray Kids.

Additionally, Mariah Carey will treat fans to a festive “Aspen-inspired performance” of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” marking the first time in history the single has ever been performed on an awards show.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: