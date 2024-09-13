How Prince Harry plans to celebrate his 40th birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry is entering a new decade with a new outlook.

The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 on Sept. 15, shared some insight into his mindset as he approaches the milestone birthday.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," Harry told BBC in a statement on Sept. 13. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

The British royal, who shares Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle, also revealed that he plans on spending his actual birthday with his family before going on a celebratory trip with some friends.

And the royal couldn't help but gush about his children while reflecting on his upcoming birthday.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," Harry said. "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

The Invictus Games founder added that he's ready for the next 10 years of his life, saying, "bring on the next decade."

Harry's comments about being a father come a little over a month after he and Markle opened up about their approach to parenthood in their first joint interview in three years.

"Our kids are young," Markle said in the Aug. 4 "CBS Sunday Morning" sitdown. "They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

She added, "As we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be a part of change for good."

Harry went on to share some advice, as well as a harrowing warning, to all parents navigating how to monitor their child's online activity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet is growing up so fast. On Sunday, Aug. 18, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the couple’s three-year-old daughter has already “found her voice” while speaking onstage at the ‘Afro Women and Power Forum' in Cali, Colombia.

"We've got to the point where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," he explained. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

More recently, it was Markle who shared insight into how she aims to inspire their daughter.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course my mother being one of them," she said at the Afro Women and Power event on Aug. 18. "So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about, ‘how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?"

"Those are the elements that inspire me," she added. "I know how it feels when you don’t utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say. I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."