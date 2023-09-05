How Nick Jonas' hilarious cameo in Priyanka Chopra's new film ‘Love Again' happened

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spilling the tea about her husband, Nick Jonas' cameo in her new movie, "Love Again."

In the rom-com, Chopra Jonas plays an artist named Mira, who is looking for love two years after her boyfriend died in an accident.

In an attempt to put herself back out there, she goes on a date with a personal trainer, who is played by Jonas. While the date ends in disaster, Mira still decides to make out with him in a cab. However, she quickly regrets her decision as she soon learns that her date is only interested in sex.

After having enough of his inconsiderate attitude, Mira decides to cut their cab ride short by kicking him out of the car. Although it seems like she'll have a hard time finding the one, Mira ultimately ends up with Rob (Sam Heughan), the guy she's been mistakenly texting since her boyfriend died.

“I was very excited about the fact that Nick agreed to do this, because the scene was written as you saw it,” Chopra Jonas told Entertainment Weekly about her hubby's role in the film.

“They were going to cast a random actor who would’ve eventually had to lick my face during COVID, which meant that he had to quarantine for 14 days and sit in a hotel room just waiting to lick my face," she continued. "It was just awful.”

When Heughan heard about Chopra Jonas' dilemma, she remembered him telling her that maybe a stranger shouldn't be the best fit for the role.

“I think you could fill a hotel — many hotels! — with people who were willing to do that," she recalled him saying. "But maybe you don’t want to audition them all.”

Since Jonas was already in London helping his wife get settled in, director Jim Strouse thought it would be a great idea if Jonas took on the role of the personal trainer himself.

"He was like, ‘Do you think Nick would consider this?’ And I was like, ‘Yes. Yes, please!’” Chopra Jonas recalled. “So Nick took one for the team and was extremely gracious and lovely. He turned out to be so funny. It was so hard for me to act like I was embarrassed or mad at him, because I just couldn’t stop laughing.”

The two even did some improv while filming those scenes.

“There was one time where Nick said something or did something, and we were inside the taxi, and the crew outside laughed out loud that we had to do another take,” she recalled. “It was really funny.”

“He’s so good in the movie, honestly,” Heughan added.

When asked whether or not she would like to work with Jonas again in the future, Chopra Jonas said that they're always "working on multiple things together. But I don’t know, we’ve not taken on anything as actors yet, but we are working in various capacities together.”

The couple, who share a 1-year-old daughter named Malti, have chemistry, both on and off the screen. Here's everything to know about their family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate

In January 2022, Jonas and Chopra Jonas welcomed baby Malti into their lives.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," read an Instagram statement posted to Jonas' account. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

One year later, Chopra Jonas opened up about their daughter's premature birth in a "British Vogue" interview.

“I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out," said Chopra Jonas. "She was so small, smaller than my hand.”

“I saw what the intensive-care nurses do," she added. "They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

Malti needed medical care for the following three months, Chopra Jonas said.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” she told British Vogue. "I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Chopra Jonas declined to share why she and Jonas pursued surrogacy, but offered a bit of detail.

“I had medical complications,” adding, “this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Their romance was fast

In April 2023, Chopra Jonas told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she initially didn't take a relationship with Jonas seriously due to their 10-year age gap.

"I didn’t give it much of a chance because I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time,” she said. “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

Chopra Jonas gushed over Jonas.

"He’s my cheerleader. He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night,” she told Kotb. “He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I’m on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.”

Chopra Jonas added, “He’s just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him. And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me. I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”

The pair are true BFFs — Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her husband's 2023 Jonas Brothers tour with a supportive Instagram post.

“Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour!” she captioned a story, tagging Yankee Stadium in New York. And to celebrate Father's Day in June 2023, she wrote on Instagram, "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky."

Jonas returned the love on his wife's 41st birthday, writing on Instagram, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

The couple wed in traditional ceremonies

The couple connected via a social media direct message in 2016 and attended the Met Gala together in 2017. After a 7-month relationship in 2018, they got engaged.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas captioned an Instagram photo of the pair, with her sparkly ring in full view.

Their 2018 wedding encompassed a 3-day ceremony in India that honored their respective Christian and Hindu traditions.

"We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us,” Chopra Jonas told People adding, “It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

That year, Chopra Jonas said she was looking forward to having children.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” she told People. “But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

Parenthood is a perfect fit

Chopra Jonas told TODAY that she and Jonas want their daughter to experience her culture firsthand.

Malti has already visited India where she tried spicy Indian food.

"She’s like, eating it with both her hands,” Chopra said in her interview with Kotb. “As if she’s eating ice cream!"

Chopra Jonas said the couple wants their daughter to speak both English and Hindi, in fact, the actor sang Hindi lullabies to her in the NICU.

Their regular routine, however, is pretty basic.

“After that, I’m not available. We do bath time, story time, bedtime,” Chopra Jonas told TODAY. “And then it’s our time (for me and Nick), whether we … have friends over or just sit together and watch a movie.”

