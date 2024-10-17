Hotel called 911 about Liam Payne ‘breaking the whole room' while intoxicated before his fatal fall

The hotel in Argentina where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death Wednesday night called 911 about his destructive behavior after he had "overindulged on drugs and alcohol," according to a transcript of the call.

"We have a guest who is overindulged in drugs and alcohol and ... Well, when he is conscious he breaks, he is breaking the whole room. Well, we need you to send someone, please," the call from the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires said.

The caller tells the operator that police are needed "urgently" because he was at risk.

"The guest is in a room that has a balcony and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," the caller said, according to audio obtained via local media by Telemundo.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The caller — who describes themselves as the head of reception and does not mention Payne by name — says the guest had been there for two or three days.

Sistema de Atencion Medica de Emergencia, the emergency health service, confirmed to Telemundo that Payne fell from the balcony of his third-floor room at the hotel in the city's Palermo district.

Firefighters were seen removing Payne's body from the scene early Thursday as fans gathered, Reuters reported.

Representatives for Payne have not responded to NBC News' request for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: