Hosts Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are father-son goals at 2024 Emmys

"Yes, David!"

In ultimate father-son fashion, 2024 Emmys hosts Dan Levy and Eugene Levy wowed on the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the annual award show on Sept. 15. (See more stars on the Emmys red carpet.)

The "Schitts Creek" stars looked chic as they coordinated their ensembles as cohosts of the television event.

True to form, Dan Levy, 41, pushed fashion boundaries in fitted black pants and a jacket with a white satin top that had a daring flared neckline.

Of course, Eugene Levy, 77, strutted his stuff in a double-breasted suit, pale blue tie, circular classes, and his signature eyebrows.

In addition to hosting the evening’s festivities, Eugene Levy was also nominated for his hosting role on his travel series, "The Reluctant Traveler." "My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney" ultimately took home the prize at the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend.

The Levys are no strangers to the Emmys. In fact, they share eight of the trophies amongst themselves thanks, in part, to their hit family comedy "Schitt’s Creek," which they created together. Triple threat Dan, who played David Rose on the show, won Emmys for starring, writing, and directing the hit series, which ran from 2015 to 2020, while Eugene Levy picked up wins of his own for playing patriarch Johnny Rose.

On a potential return to the beloved series, Dan Levy has previously expressed an openness to the idea, though there’s nothing currently in the works.

"I love the fact that people want more," He told E! News of the series, which also starred Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, in December 2023, "but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?"

He added, "But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."

After Anthony Anderson hosted the show in 2023, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have their work cut out for them. And if early previews of the show are any indication, they’re up for the challenge.

“We’re hosting the Emmys,” the "American Pie" star said in a promo clip. “And this year they’re going highbrow.”

To which Dan Levy corrected, “No, they said eyebrow. They want you to make jokes about your eyebrows, which you’re not doing.”

