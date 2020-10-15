Hormel Foods Is Giving Away Bacon-Scented Face Masks

In a year defined by a pandemic, no accessory has been more essential — or controversial — than the face mask. But as this accessory becomes more of a mainstay, one brand has found a sizzling way to make safety a bit more ... appetizing?

Those needing incentive to keep their mask affixed to their face will now have the added benefit of that mask smelling like bacon. In the most 2020 move of all time, Hormel has released Black Label Breathable Bacon face masks, which, according to its description, features “the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose.”

Well, the smell of bacon would certainly make wearing a mask more enticing — unless you're already hungry!

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy BLACK LABEL Bacon,” Nick Schweitzer, Senior Brand Manager at HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon said in a media statement. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL Bacon closer to our fans.”

Unfortunately, though, these new masks can’t be picked up at the local grocery store along with your favorite pork products — they're only available through a contest at BreathableBacon.com through Oct. 28, while supplies last. As added incentive, Hormel will be donating one meal to Feeding America for each entry, up to 10,000 meals. Winners of the bacon-scented masks will be announced on Nov. 4.

While a representative for the brand would not disclose how many masks would be given away, the door does seem to be open for more to come. "We created an initial batch of Breathable Bacon for the most hard-core bacon lovers, but may consider a second run depending on the number of entries we receive," the representative told TODAY Food in an email.

