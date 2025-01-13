Today Show

Hoda Kotb left a surprise letter for Craig Melvin. Here's what it said

Before departing TODAY, Hoda left behind a poem written for Craig as he prepared for his first day as co-anchor.

By MC Suhocki | TODAY

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hoda Kotb put her writing skills to good use before leaving TODAY by penning a letter to her successor. 

Ahead of Hoda’s last day on Jan. 10, she wrote a heartfelt poem to Craig Melvin for him to read as he takes over as co-anchor of TODAYalongside Savannah Guthrie on Jan. 13. 

Hoda’s message was filled with words of wisdom for his first day in his new role.

“Craig-or!” Hoda said in a prerecorded message. “It’s your first day. How does it feel? First of all, I’m so proud of you, and I wanted to let you know just how proud of you I am, because, first of all, you’re going to be fantastic.”

Hoda said she would put the letter for Craig in “a secret hiding place” so he could open it on his first day as co-anchor. Savannah knew where the secret hiding spot was, according to Hoda. “So just ask her,” she said. 

“Go get ‘em, Craig. You’ve got this!” Hoda concluded. 

What Hoda Kotb's letter to Craig Melvin said

Craig!

I’m moving forward, so reach back your hand.

Grab the baton, your world will expand.

The adventures are endless ... the people so dear.

Great memories await, year after year. 

Day One! You are ready surrounded by love.

Your team is the kind you can only dream of. 

Savannah, Al and Carson are here!

With partners like these, your runway is clear.

From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock,

Your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock.

The time has arrived to rise like the sun.

I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!

XOXO

Hoda

