Hitmaker Shania Twain Adds Dickies Arena to 2023 Tour

Shania Twain, a five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history, announced on Tuesday she will bring her Queen of Me tour to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth in 2023.

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED! @ShaniaTwain is bringing the #QueenOfMeTour live to a city near you 👑 Get your tickets on sale December 16 @ 10am. pic.twitter.com/tLF26o1Zk6 — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) December 6, 2022

The concert on Friday, October 13, is among the new dates for a second leg of Twain's 2023 Queen of Me tour.

I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I'm playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/f03QsnVt98 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 6, 2022

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Due to phenomenal demand following the wildly successful announcement of the first leg, Shania is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour including a stop to Dickies Arena on Friday, October 13th," Dickies Arena announced in a news release.

Fans will get a taste of what's to come when Twain hits the road with her performance tonight at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. As the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Twain is being honored for her record-breaking career which has spanned over four decades. She will receive the Music Icon award.

Twain has had enormous hits like "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," and has successfully bridged the gap between country and pop music. Last month, Twain released the single "Waking Up Dreaming," her first new song since 2017.

The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13th at 10am local time until Thursday, December 15th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.