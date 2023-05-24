Here's Why Melissa McCarthy Is Paranoid to Watch ‘Gilmore Girls' With Her Kids at Home

Where you lead, Melissa McCarthy will follow—unless it's back to Stars Hallow.

The Gilmore Girls alum recently shared that, while in their house, she doesn't want her and husband Ben Falcone's daughters Vivian, 16, and Georgette, 13, to watch the hit tv show, in which she played Sookie St. James.

"I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot...and I was watching her watch it," McCarthy said in a preview clip of Sunday Today with Willie Geist airing May 28. "I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen, and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing. So I have a super paranoia about ‘I can't watch my own stuff in the house.'"

She added, "For some reason I'm always like what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is she was watching her own stuff, weird. Every time I turn on a tv and it's me I'm like, 'Oh god do I feel lightheaded. I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff's playing.'"

And although the Bridesmaids actress isn't into watching herself in her own home, she certainly can appreciate that "Gilmore Girls" is a cult classic.

"It's had legs on it that I didn't expect," McCarthy told Willie Geist. "It has had this generational legacy, young people that watched it, now that they have kids, and they watch it with their kids, and now their kids are watching it with their own friends."

So yes, if you see her, stop and mention your love for the mother-daughter drama, also starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop.

"It always meant a lot to me" the 52-year-old recalled, "hearing that 'We're in a stage where we're not really connecting and it's the one time a week that we can sit down and we're cohesive' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh that's quite a thing to be connected with.'"