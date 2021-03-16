March 12 marked roughly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. School and work went remote, Zoom hangs outs became the new normal and way too much banana bread was baked.

In some ways, life went on, including news of celebrity babies, a heartwarming departure from the otherwise grim headlines.

Here's the pandemic baby news that made us smile.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, baby boy Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23.

Carson and Siri Daly

TODAY co-host Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, welcomed Goldie Patricia on March 26, announcing the happy news with a masked photo from the hospital.

Rachel Bloom

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom and her husband Dan Gregor welcomed a baby girl during the first month of quarantine.

Anderson Cooper

News anchor Anderson Cooper delivered his own happy news: He had become a dad.

His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born April 27, 2020 at a healthy 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is named after Cooper’s late father.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner welcomed their first child together in July 2020.

TMZ reported the baby girl's name is Willa.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara welcomed baby No. 3 in July 2020, a baby boy named Win.

Win is her second child with husband Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child together in July 2020.

According to People, they named him Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Chris Sullivan

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan announced in July 2020 that he and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their first child. According to People, the couple named him Bear Maxwell Sullivan.

Nikki Bella

In July, "Total Bellas" star Nikki Bella and dancer Artem Chigvintsev announced the arrival of their first child, Matteo, on July 31, 2020, just a few hours after her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced hers.

Brie Bella

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1, 2020.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together — a boy — in August 2020. The “Glee” star confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram in early May.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, their first, in August 2020. Pratt shares a son, Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry revealed on Instagram in September 2020 that their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, had arrived.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together in August 2020, a baby girl named Daisy Dove.

Ryan Murphy

In early September 2020, Ryan Murphy, "Glee" and "American Horror Story" creator, posted a photo of his and husband David Miller's new addition to the family: Griffin Sullivan, who joins brothers Logan Phineas, 7, and Ford Theodore, 6.

Jude Law

In September 2020 on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," actor Jude Law confirmed he and wife Coan Law now have a child together, saying the news was "really wonderful."

Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol made his special bond with Kobe Bryant's family even stronger, when he named his first child with wife Cat McDonnell Elisabet Gianna Gasol, after the late Gianna Bryant.

Katie Lee

In September 2020, Food Network star Katie Lee gave birth to a girl, Iris Marion Biegel, with husband Ryan Biegel.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling surprised her fans in October 2020 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and revealed that during quarantine, she had given birth to her second child, Spencer, who joined big sister Kit.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, a boy named Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin on Sept. 8, 2020.

Billie Lourd

In September 2020, "Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd announced the birth of her first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with partner Austen Rydell. Kingston’s middle name is a sweet tribute to her mother, the late Carrie Fisher.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish had a baby girl in late September 2020.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski became parents for the second time in late September 2020, to baby boy Thomas.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj gave birth in September 2020. The baby was the first child for the rapper, who married her childhood friend Kenneth Petty in October 2019.

Abby Elliott

In October 2020, Abby Elliott gave birth to a baby girl named Edith Pepper Kennedy. She and husband Billy Kennedy had been trying for a baby via IVF.

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain gave birth in September 2020 to her first child, a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, with husband Ben Domenech.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross welcomed her third child, Ziggy Blu Ross, her second with husband Evan Ross, in October 2020.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the birth of his daughter, Nicole Lorraine, with wife Amy in October 2020, on his podcast.

Emily Maynard

The former “Bachelorette” welcomed her fifth child, Magnolia Belle Johnson, the fourth with husband Tyler Johnson.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

In November, the engaged couple referred to their child publicly for the first time in an op-ed they wrote about the migrant children crisis in People magazine.

Taylor Hanson

Taylor Hanson and his wife, Natalie, welcomed their seventh child during the 2020 holidays — a girl named Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson.

Josh Brolin

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn, got the best possible present for Christmas — a daughter!

On Instagram, mom called their baby girl a “little Christmas evening angel” named Chapel Grace.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

In January 2021, Timberlake revealed that during lockdown the couple had a second child, a son named Phineas.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed their second child in January 2021, a boy named Noah Jon Weatherspoon, who joined brother Titan, 6.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, Riley, in February 2021.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child, a boy named August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, in February 2021.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin (again!)

No, your eyes aren't fooling you, the Baldwins had two babies during the pandemic!

The couple welcomed a daughter, named María Lucía Victoria, via a surrogate.

