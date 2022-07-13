Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt will soon have another little prince presiding over their court.

"The Hills" alums learned the sex of their second child by popping confetti cannons--which rained down blue--at a recent party, per Entertainment Tonight. After learning they were expecting a baby boy, Heidi and Spencer's 4-year-old son Gunner Stone was on hand to present his parents with a blue cake in celebration.

"It's a boy," Heidi told the outlet, admitting her "intuition was off" as she thought they were having a baby girl until they popped the cannons.

"Growing up I always wanted boys and then recently, I kinda started thinking, I don't know, I kinda want a girl and having one of each," she shared. "For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so, you know, ultimately I want what would be the best for him and his life."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Spencer, however, had no preference when it came to the sex of their baby. "As long as a human is in her belly, that's a win," he said. "We're way past worrying about a gender in my brain. Thank you, God, there's a baby here."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Son Gunner's Baby Album

Spencer and Heidi, who announced they were expecting their second child in June, have been open about the hardships they've faced on their pregnancy journey thus far.

Calling it "one of the biggest challenges," Heidi told ET that she felt it was "my fault" for having trouble conceiving, adding, "I felt like I was older. I felt a little bit maybe broken down with it. I just felt like maybe I missed an opportunity, maybe I made a bad choice."

However, the reality star acknowledged that she was grateful for the life, opportunities and family that she and Spencer had created.

"I'm so blessed and I'm healthy and I have a beautiful son, so I don't wanna sound ungrateful at all because I am so grateful for everything that I have," she shared. "At the same time, I was just hoping to have one more chance to be a mom to a little baby and to have that opportunity for my son to experience having a sibling."

Now, Heidi is reminding herself to enjoy each day of her pregnancy as it comes.

"I need to remember to just slow down, enjoy the time because this might be my last pregnancy--it most likely will--so I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and soak it up and remind myself," she said. "I personally love being pregnant. I think it's one of the most incredible experiences. It's such a miracle. It's such a blessing and so, I just wanna really embrace it."