‘Heartbroken': Jason Momoa, Olivia Wilde and more stars share devastation over Maui fires

Hollywood is banding together to help the citizens of Hawaii.

After Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passed through Hawaii, its winds fueled a wildfire that destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina. On Aug. 10, Maui County confirmed that 55 people died in the fire, with authorities saying that more than 11,000 had been evacuated from the island so far, according to NBC News.

One resident told the outlet, "We have the worst disaster I have ever seen. All Lahiana is burnt to a crisp and it's like an apocalypse."

When disaster struck on Aug. 8, 14 people on the northwest side of the island had to escape the flames and smoke by fleeing into the ocean, per NBC News. The citizens were rescued by the Coast Guard the following day.

"The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions," Maui County officials said in a statement Aug. 9. "Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas."

As of Friday morning, there were six fires blazing in Maui and the Big Island that have burned across 2,000 acres, according to Hawaii Emergency Management.

Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, wrote on Instagram, "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community."

The "Aquaman" star's sentiments were echoed by Olivia Wilde, who posted on her Instagram Stories, "Maui has always saved me, scraped me off the floor when I've been down. I love her. Thinking of the destruction and the lives lost is really breaking my heart."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay added, "Looking back at some many beautiful photos I've captured on this island and what's happened is just devastating. Please donate anything you can."

Carlos PenaVega and wife Alexa PenaVega have called Maui home since they relocated from Los Angeles in 2017. The couple took to the "Big Time Rush" star's Instagram Stories to shed light on the devastation.

"Thank you so for all your prayers for us," Carlos said. "We're safe. We're not in Hawaii right now but we have so many friends and family members who have lost their homes. Family members and friends who didn't make it. It's been really hard watching it from the side. Thank you for the support for us and for all the people of Maui right now."

By talking to those who are in Maui, he added, "From what we've been hearing from the people on the ground, whatever you're seeing in photos and pictures doesn't compare to what's happening."

The pair noted that they are headed to Maui in the next few days in order to help and rebuild.

"There are literally no words," said Carlos. "I don't even know if our house over there is good, but honestly, it doesn't even matter. I am so focused on the people of Maui, especially Lahaina because it's gone.

Alexa nodded her head in agreement to her husband's words, before adding a message of her own.

"It's really hard but we are seeing people band together in a way that we haven't in a really long time," she said. "It's beautiful to see community come together but we're asking however you can, help this community."

Actress Kelly Hu — who was named Miss Hawaii USA in 1993 — also shared a personal reflection and plea.

"I spent two years growing up on Maui with my Grandparents," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram. "So Maui holds a very special place in my heart."

Kelly concluded her post, "If you've ever been fortunate enough to experience the splendor of this island please find it in your heart to donate to help people who will be affected by this fire for years to come."