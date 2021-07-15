Harry Styles

Harry Styles Planning U.S. Tour This Fall for ‘Fine Line'

Styles will perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 11, 2021

By Mark Kennedy

Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.

“Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. It will end Nov. 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Styles will pass through Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Registration to purchase tickets for tour dates began on Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.

“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles said on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible.”

Styles will be supporting his sophomore solo effort “Fine Line,” a double-platinum album with the Grammy-winning single “Watermelon Sugar” and the Grammy-nominated “Adore You.”

