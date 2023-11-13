Harry Styles debuts shaved head during U2 concert in Las Vegas

Originally appeared on E! Online

Harry Styles just gave fans a sign of the times.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer showed his new hairstyle was when he stepped out at a recent U2 concert with a completely shaved head. As seen in video published by TMZ on Nov. 9, Styles —sans his signature brown locks—stood in the crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere as he bopped along to the band's smash hit "Where the Streets Has No Name."

Joining him for the occasion was his rumored flame Taylor Russell, who had her hair slicked back in a low bun. During the concert, Styles rested his hand on her shoulder while they swayed to the music.

This was not the first time Styles and Russell, both 29, were spotted out together. The two lit up romance rumors in late June, when they enjoyed some sightseeing together in Vienna. At the time, the "Bones and All" star proved that she was comfortable in Harry's house when she was seen hanging out with his team inside the VIP section at his Love on Tour concert in the Austrian capital.

By September, the pair were spotted holding hands during a coffee run in London. In fact, Styles and Russell even did some late night talking when he attended an after-party for her West End play The Effect last month.

Neither have publicly addressed the dating speculation, though Russell has admitted that she likes to keep emotions close to the chest.

"I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings," she told The Face in an August interview. "I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then I'm like, ​'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it's never going to work."

The actress continued, "It's like that thing when you feel vulnerable or on display for saying something, or talking too much or whatever. Saying something about yourself and then feeling like, ​'Oh no, I shouldn't be talking about myself. I should be asking about you, because that's the thing I should be doing and it's not that interesting. We don't need to talk about me, don't worry. I'll handle it.'"

So, it's safe to say that she'll be keeping mum on her thoughts about Styles' new look.