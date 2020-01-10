Harry Hains, ‘American Horror Story’ Actor, Dies at 27

Harry Hains, an Australian actor best known for appearing in "American Horror Story" and "The OA" died Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

He was 27.

"Sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," his mother, Jane Badler, wrote in an Instagram post confirming his death. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time."

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle 6 hours ago

Harry, Meghan Seek Financial Independence: Will That Work?

Leonardo DiCaprio 2 hours ago

DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance Gives $3M to Australia Fire Relief

Hains had previously spoken about being gender fluid, telling the magazine Boys By Girls that he didn't think he represented "what it means to be a man."

Read More at NBCNews.com

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us