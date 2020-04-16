Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan Donate Over $100K From Royal Wedding to Coronavirus Relief

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain after discussing the group's COVID-19 work with the Archbishop of Canterbury

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are donating profits from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after having discussed the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said Wednesday that they had "fond memories" of visiting the organization's market and seeing the compassion from its workers.

Entertainment News

1 hour ago

Chris Cuomo Announces His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Joe Exotic 7 hours ago

The Dallas Design District is Home to a New ‘Tiger King’ Mural

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Meghan MarklecoronavirusPrince Harry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us