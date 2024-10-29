‘Hannah Montana' alum Cody Linley weighs in on possibility of a reboot

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cody Linley wants the best of both worlds.

After chilling out and taking it slow on the possibility a "Hannah Montana" reboot, the Disney Channel alum — who played Jake Ryan on the beloved series—shared that he's ready to rock out the show.

As Linley exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Oct. 28 premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" in Los Angeles, "I'm in."

But he also noted that he's not the only person fans have to get on board, urging, "Just ask that same question to some of the Disney execs that come through, and let's see what happens."

And if the show were revived over a decade later, the 34-year-old had some ideas on where Jake — who dated Miley Cyrus' character on-and-off throughout the franchise before calling it off for good in the fourth and final season — might be after all these years.

"He could have gone two different routes," Linley explained. "He could've gone to the moon or maybe down, down low — or somewhere in between."

As for whether Jake and Miley would get back together? "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum has faith the pair could find love again.

"Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days," Linley quipped. "I think if Jake could say anything, he'd say, 'Sorry.' Guys make mistakes. I certainly made mistakes."

But whether or not a reboot comes to fruition, the actor will always look back fondly on the original Hannah Montana series, which aired from 2006 to 2011. In fact, he recalled two aspects of the show that he'll never forget.

"The live audience was always a blast because you just get that jolt of energy," Linley shared, "and the whole cast and crew was like a family, and you're just really tight knit. Each week, you're joking, you're having fun, and then you go out there and you lean on each other like a true team."

And for anyone who can't wait to see him to get back on the Disney screen, Linley's not opposed to making an appearance in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, either.

"I mean, you never know," he said, "anything could happen."

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premieres Oct. 29 on the Disney Channel.