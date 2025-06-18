Originally appeared on E! Online

Halsey took full control at her recent Pittsburgh performance.

The "Bad at Love" singer stepped in just in time to save a videographer from getting burned by stage pyrotechnics during her June 14 concert.

As Halsey noticed the cameraman coming closer to her as they sang "Without Me," they mouthed, "Get out of the way," and waved the videographer to the side of the stage as they knew the fire was set to appear where the videographer was approaching.

After the videographer failed to pick up on the cue, the singer jumped up without missing a beat, quickly exclaiming, "There's pyro coming! Move!" while rushing to shove the videographer off to the side of the stage just before the flames shot up.

Following the scary moment, the 30-year-old — who shares son Ember, 3, with ex Alev Aydin — quickly ran back to the center of the stage with a nervous giggle to continue singing the hit lyrics, "Tell me how it feels, sitting right there..."

However, this isn't the first time the "Gasoline" singer — who's now engaged to "Victorious" star Avan Jogia — has encountered a major stage mishap. In 2021, they ran into a similarly anxiety-inducing moment while performing a concert at Madison Square Garden.

“I was onstage, and everything stopped working," Halsey said on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" in January 2021. "Sound, lights, video, music, the whole thing, my brain.”

They continued, “Everything malfunctioned, and I had to stand on the stage for two minutes talking to the crowd. Two minutes in stage time is like a century.”

And while they were able to move on swiftly during the most recent issue on stage, that wasn't the case at the time.

“When that happened to me, I just started my whole show over from the top,” Halsey continued, “so that I could do the whole thing with no mistakes.”