Halle Bailey gives birth, welcomes first baby with boyfriend DDG

Motherhood is officially a part of Halle Bailey's world.

"The Little Mermaid" actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Halo with boyfriend DDG, she shared in an Instagram post Jan. 6.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year," she captioned a photo of the pair holding their son's hand sporting a bracelet, "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."

Bailey, 23, and DDG, 25, first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 while attending Usher's Las Vegas residency. The pair soon went public with their love story, going Instagram official in honor of her 22nd birthday in March 2022.

At the time, DDG—real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—reportedly called her "the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest" person in a since-deleted post, with her responding, "u will make me cry again."

As for how their fairytale began? The "Chloe x Halle" singer noted she's been "a fan" of the "I'm Geekin" rapper for years.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them," she told Essence in August 2022. "He was one of them."

While Bailey admitted she "forgot about him" as she got older, she continued, "But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history."

For his part, DDG has said Bailey's drive is what drew him to the Disney star. As he shared on "The Breakfast Club" radio show last November, "I've never been with nobody that's, like, really motivated me like she do." (It seems the couple also enjoys pranks together, as DDG celebrated April Fool's Day this year by posting a sonogram and writing, "can't wait to be your dad.")

Ultimately, Bailey feels the singer-songwriter has been the real life Prince Charming to her Ariel.

"I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else," she told People in May. "And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."

It's not the only transformation in her life since meeting the rapper.

"I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life," she noted. "I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."

However, the couple appeared to go through a difficult period in July, when he dropped a song called "Famous" that seemingly revealed tension and insecurities in the relationship.

"Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f--k if that s--t for promo / I don't wanna see this s--t no more," he sings. "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

Fans connected the dots to her press tour with "Little Mermaid" costar Jonah Hauer-King, who she held hands with at a May red carpet event.

These days, it appears DDG and Bailey are as strong as ever, with him tweeting in September, "life can change in a few months… stop losing the mental battle" and later, "can't nobody stop me from my blessings."