Hailee Steinfeld makes rare comments about Josh Allen after NFL season

Josh Allen’s success gives Hailee Steinfeld butterflies—actually, no, the whole zoo.

After the Buffalo Bills quarterback surpassed NFL alum Russell Wilson for the most wins by a quarterback in their first seven seasons with 76 wins last month, the “Starving” singer gushed over her fiancé’s achievement.

“To say the least, I am so proud of that man,” Hailee told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. “Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest working person I know.”

And while Josh and his team were defeated at the conference championship game Jan. 26 by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hailee will still be a part of the latter team’s and Philadelphia Eagles’ big game on Feb. 9.

Indeed, the Pitch Perfect alum is set to appear in her first Super Bowl commercial for Novartis—which will aim to raise awareness for breast cancer risk screening—and Hailee lauded it as a “bucket list” endeavor.

“I, like many others, know someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” Hailee explained. “It was so important to me, the idea and just the honor alone of being involved and partnering with Novartis.”

As the 28-year-old put it, “It’s going to reach so many people—just knowing that it’s so empowering to know your body and know your risk. I’m really honored to be a part of this.”

Of course, Hailee—who got engaged to the Buffalo Bills quarterback in November—has been a part of the NFL season from the very beginning. The Edge of Seventeen star has made a point to privately support her man at his games, and Josh has made it clear that he couldn’t have had his MVP-worthy season without her.

“She’s been a huge part,” Josh told the Associated Press of his success in December, just before he broke the quarterback wins record. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Naturally, the support Josh feels from Hailee goes far beyond the 50-yard line.

“It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy,” Josh told his fiancée in a December installment of her Beau Society newsletter. “I can keep going if you want me to keep going…”

Josh and Hailee continue to prove they could go on and on about their love for each other. Keep reading for a glimpse into their private world…

