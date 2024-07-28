Grimes' mother says Elon Musk is ‘withholding' the couple's 3 children from family trip

The grandmother of three of Elon Musk’s children said Saturday that a planned trip for the children to visit her ailing mother had been canceled and pleaded for him to respond.

Sandy Garossino, the mother of Claire Boucher, better known as the musician Grimes, published a series of posts on X, the social media platform that Musk owns, because she said she had no other way to reach Musk. Grimes shared the initial post to her 1.3 million followers on the app.

“It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it,” she wrote, referring to one of the children he had with Grimes. “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care.”

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino continued, using Grimes’ given first name.

Grimes and Musk dated off and on for several years and have three children together. The two parents have been locked in a legal fight over custody in courts in California and Texas.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He did not respond on X to Garossino’s posts, though he was active on the app Saturday including after Garossino posted.

Representatives for Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Garossino declined to comment beyond the social media posts.

Garossino, a columnist for the news site Canada’s National Observer, said on X that she was troubled to see on television that Musk was in Paris for the Olympics with at least one of the children.

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother,” she wrote.

Garossino said the matter was urgent because her mother is 93 years old and receiving end-of-life palliative care. She said Saturday was her mother’s birthday.

“I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes,” she wrote.

Musk is the father of 12 children. His relationship with one of them, 20-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson, burst into public view this week when Musk said in an interview that he considered Wilson, who is transgender, to be figuratively dead and infected with a “woke mind virus.” Wilson said in an interview with NBC News Thursday that Musk was a largely absent father who berated her as a child for not being more masculine, including yelling at her to deepen her voice while she was still in elementary school.

Grimes publicly expressed support for Wilson, saying Thursday on X: “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”

Wilson said Saturday that she supported Grimes in the custody dispute and that Musk was continuing to behave irresponsibly as a father.

Wilson wrote on Threads that Elon had been “keeping their children, her children, away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.”

