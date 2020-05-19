Tekashi 6ix9ine

Grande, Bieber Respond to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Claim They Stole Top Chart Spot

The rapper accused Grande and Bieber of buying their No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for their joint charity single, "Stuck With U"

Justin Bieber Ariana Grande
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, two of the world's biggest pop artists, defended themselves Monday after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine accused them of buying the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, according to NBC News.

The hip hop star claimed Monday that Grande submitted tens of thousands of units of her joint charity single with Bieber, "Stuck With U," at the last minute Thursday before Billboard's deadline for its Hot 100 chart. He alleged that Bieber and Grande bought the units themselves to top the competition.

"Understand this, they bought 30,000 or so units on six credit cards," the rapper said on Instagram. "Six credit cards. Now again, you're gonna enjoy your No.1, now explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards."

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison last month into house arrest over fears that his chronic asthma makes him vulnerable to the coronavirus. He was serving time after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. Hernandez received a more lenient sentence after he testified against members of New York City gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Entertainment News

concerts 19 mins ago

Socially Distant Concerts Signal a Reopening for Live Music

TikTok 4 hours ago

Video App TikTok Names Top Disney Streaming Exec as New CEO

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Tekashi 6ix9ineAriana GrandeJustin Bieber
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us