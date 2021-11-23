The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday. The organization's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including comedian Bargatza, BTS, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Tayla Parx and "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Record of the Year

Song Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best New Artist

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgment," Ten City

Best Rock Performance

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Cinema," The Marias

"Dawn," Yebba

"Hey What," Low

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga

"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Album

Best Remixed Recording

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Music Film

Best R&B Performance

Best R&B Album

Best Music Video

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"King’s Disease," Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

"Donda," Kanye West

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album