The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday. The organization's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including comedian Bargatza, BTS, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Tayla Parx and "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.
The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Record of the Year
Song Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Best New Artist
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Subconsciously," Black Coffee
"Fallen Embers," Illenium
"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer
"Shockwave," Marshmello
"Free Love," Sylvan Esso
"Judgment," Ten City
Best Rock Performance
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties," Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
Best Country Album
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
"Cinema," The Marias
"Dawn," Yebba
"Hey What," Low
"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga
"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Rock Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Album
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Music Film
Best R&B Performance
Best R&B Album
Best Music Video
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
"The Off-Season," J. Cole
"Certified Lover Boy," Drake
"King’s Disease," Nas
"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator
"Donda," Kanye West