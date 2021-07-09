‘Glee' Cast Remembers Naya Rivera, 1 Year After Her Tragic Death

Naya Rivera's "Glee" co-stars are honoring her, one year following her tragic death at the age of 33.

Rivera tragically drowned on July 8, 2020 while swimming with her 4-year-old son, Josey, in a lake outside Los Angeles. On Thursday, her cast mates, including Heather Morris and Chris Colfer, paid tribute to her on social media.

"It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote next to a gallery of images she posted on Instagram.

In one video, the actor, who played Brittany S. Pierce, the girlfriend and later wife of Rivera's character, Santana Lopez, can be seen getting a tattoo on her arm that says "Tomorrow is not promised."

Morris added, "I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen” in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

Colfer posted a black-and-white photo of Rivera on Instagram, captioning it with a red heart emoji. Co-star Matthew Morrison used the same red heart to express his grief next to his own Instagram pic of the late star.

Next to an image of Rivera posing with her hands on her hips, Kevin McHale wrote, "I miss you. Every single day."

Jenna Ushkowitz shared an image of Rivera performing onstage in a red dress. "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs," she wrote.

Rivera's ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Tahj Mowry also shared a throwback photo with a black heart emoji. Mowry has previously written extensively about the late Rivera and in a recent interview, told Glamour magazine she was "definitely my first everything."

"I think subconsciously it’s why I never really date like that because no one really ever ... I know someday someone might, but it’s hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was," the 34-year-old said.

