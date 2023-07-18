Gigi Hadid released after being arrested for marijuana in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid had a bumpy start to her summer vacation.

The supermodel was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, E! News has learned.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials allegedly found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep tells E! News. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

E! News has reached out to authorities has not heard back.

Indeed, it appears Hadid is trying to move on after the legal matter, even posting photos from her tropical getaway on social media.

In fact, the 28-year-old—who is mom to her and ex Zayn Malik's 2-year-old daughter Khai—debuted a massive dragon tattoo on her upper thigh in vacation photos posted to Instagram July 14, two days after her court appearance.

In another Instagram post, Hadid could be seen enjoying her time in the water along with a pool toy.

"What designer makes this noodle?" she playfully captioned the photo. "Wrong answers only."