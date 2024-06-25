Originally appeared on E! Online

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's friendship will always be timeless.

After all, the supermodel further proved her bestie status by gifting the "Fortnight" singer a custom signet ring that features an adorable nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey number.

"This piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side," the piece's designer Cece Jewellery shared in an Instagram post June 24. "It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce's jersey number 87 on the other."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Noting that Hadid's gift was designed so her pal could "keep her favorite things close," the jeweler added, "It's been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon."

Alongside the description, the designer also shared a few different angles of the gold band, highlighting its colorful, detailed rendering of Swift's furry friend—who appeared with the Grammy winner in her TIME Person of the Year cover shoot—as well as its "TTPD" engraving and the flaming red hearts that feature her lucky number and Kelce's jersey number.

Taylor Swift's Night Out With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

As for Hadid, she had no notes on the stunning final product, commenting under the post, "It's perfect thank u x."

The celebratory present arrives at the perfect time for Swift, who just completed her third sold-out "Eras Tour" show at London's Wembley Stadium June 23.

And while Hadid, 29, wasn't in attendance for the U.K. concerts, the "Guests in Residence" founder recently caught the three-hour spectacle in Paris alongside boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Plus, the "Cruel Summer" singer had plenty of support in London from Travis, who even made a surprise appearance on stage during her third show at the location.

"I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," Swift wrote in a June 24 Instagram recounting his cameo. "Never going to forget these shows."

Taylor Swift is proving she is a proud supportive girlfriend even thousands of miles away from boyfriend Travis Kelce.