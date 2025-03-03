ACADEMY AWARDS

Gene Hackman honored by Morgan Freeman at Academy Awards

Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor who recently died at the age of 95, was honored ahead of the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gene Hackman, a two-time Oscar-winning actor who recently died at 95 years old, was honored during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Morgan Freeman, who starred in two movies with Hackman, paid tribute to his late friend ahead of the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Morgan said. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films: "Unforgiven" and "Under Suspicion." And like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer, and a man who's gifts elevated everyone's work."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hackman, over his decades-long acting career, was nominated for five Oscars, winning two. He took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1972 for “The French Connection" and for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1993 for "Unforgiven."

"He received two Oscars," Freeman said, "but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."

Hackman, his 63-year-old wife and dog were found dead Thursday in their New Mexico home, leading to an outpouring of Hollywood tributes just days ahead of the Academy Awards.

Celebrity News Feb 28

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide, officials say

Movies Feb 27

Gene Hackman was more than an everyman: An appreciation

Hackman's image closed the ceremony's in memoriam tribute, which also honored stars like James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith, David Lynch and many others.

"Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'" Freeman said. "So, I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you'll be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."

The golden statuette given to Academy Award winners goes primarily by its famous nickname. Here’s what the leading theory says about the name’s origin.

This article tagged under:

ACADEMY AWARDS
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us