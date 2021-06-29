Gal Gadot Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Jaron Varsano

And another baby makes five!

Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Daniella. The Wonder Woman star announced her bundle of joy's arrival on Tuesday, June 29, with a heartwarming family photo, writing to fans on Instagram, "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

Gadot, who also shares daughters Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4, with her partner of 12 years, concluded her message, "I'm sending all of you love and health."

Varsano also shared the baby news on his Instagram page on Tuesday. "And now we are [five] So happy and grateful," he wrote. "My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers."

This announcement comes exactly four months after the "Justice League" actress first shared her pregnancy news. Alongside a picture of her husband and kids cradling her bump, Gadot tweeted on March 1, "Here we go again." A month later, during an appearance on "Live With Kelly & Ryan," Gadot revealed the sex of her third baby. "It's baby girl No. 3," she said. "Yes, we're sticking to what we know."

During the April interview, Gal also shared the lessons she's learned from raising her eldest daughters.

"With Alma, with our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine, and when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more,'" she explained. "So Maya is, like, she can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma -- still at 9 -- sneaks into our bed, so I think that's something we're going to stick to doing. We're going to sleep train her... I feel like this is the hardest part about parenthood, the lack of sleep."

