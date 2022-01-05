Gal Gadot Admits Her ‘Imagine' Cover Video Was in ‘Poor Taste'

Gal Gadot admitted that her celebrity rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" was made in "poor taste."

In an interview with "InStyle," published on Tuesday, Gadot shared her reflections on the "Imagine" cover video, which was first shared in March 2020 and widely mocked on social media for doing little to help others during the pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste," she told the magazine. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com