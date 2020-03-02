Free Egg McMuffins Rule March’s First Monday

What to Know Monday, March 2

6 to 10:30 a.m.

Download the McDonald's app for a coupon for a free Egg McMuffin

Monday? Specifically a Monday morning? There's a reason that comedians, songwriters, and just about everyone else regularly scoffs at its mere mention.

But there are also uplifting, smile-making, things-are-going-my-way moments to enjoy on a Monday morning, especially when one of the world's best-known breakfast sandwiches is part of an appetizing giveaway.

That superstar sammie? It's the Egg McMuffin, of course, which will turn 50 years old next year.

It's been egging-up and cheesing-out people's breakfasts for decades now, and, on the morning of March 2, it will be free from 6 a.m. through to mid-morning, at 10:30.

Why? Because McDonald's, the famous maker of the Egg McMuffin, has declared March 2 to be National Egg McMuffin Day.

How to score your pay-nothing bfast delight on the tum-filling holiday? You'll need to download the McDonald's app, and, yep, redeem the coupon at a participating location starting at 6 a.m., bright and early.

Just order your McMuffin by 10:30 a.m., with that app coupon in hand, to enjoy.

As for where this sunrise-savory creation was born?

It's got California cred: Herb Peterson, an owner and operator in Santa Barbara, fashioned the foodstuff nearly a half century ago "as a way to take Eggs Benedict on the go."