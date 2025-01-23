Fort Worth's Kirk Franklin to be honored as Black Music Icon ahead of 2025 Grammys

Gospel music legend and Fort Worth native Kirk Franklin will be honored with the Black Music Icon Award at the Recording Academy Honors ahead of the 2025 Grammys.

Franklin is credited with revolutionizing gospel music, blending it with R&B and hip-hop elements to make the genre more accessible to mainstream audiences.

The decorated gospel artist has earned 20 Grammy Awards over his decades-long career, making him one of the most influential figures in contemporary gospel.

Franklin grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended Oscar Dean Wyatt High School. He later pursued his passion for music, which launched him into a groundbreaking career in gospel music.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Kirk has not only revolutionized gospel music but has also bridged the gap between genres, redefining the possibilities of musical expression and inspiring generations with his message of hope and faith,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr in a news release.

“His unwavering dedication to his craft and his legacy of service embody the very essence of the Black Music Icon Award. We look forward to honoring Kirk for his profound influence on the industry and the countless lives he continues to touch worldwide,” Mason Jr. continued.

The Black Music Icon Award recognizes Black artists who have significantly influenced the music industry and left a lasting legacy through their craft. The ceremony will take place on January 30, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards.

His 2023 album Father’s Day is up for Best Gospel Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, airing live from Los Angeles on Feb. 2 and doubling as a fundraiser for wildfire relief.