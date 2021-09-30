Forget Hot Girl Summer: It's All About ‘Meg Ryan Fall' on TikTok

Meg Ryan starred in some of the most timeless romantic comedies of the ’90s and early 2000s. And now, her classic movie looks from hits like “When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle” are making a comeback on TikTok.

The “Meg Ryan fall” trend is turning Ryan’s iconic movie style into the fashion inspiration for the fall.

The trend seems to have started with a post made by @technicolorghost. The TikTok user shared that “hot girl summer may be over, but it is time for Meg Ryan fall!”

Throughout the video, there are clips with some of Ryan’s cutest outfits from her movies.

After searching keywords like “Meg Ryan '' or “Meg Ryan looks,” you’ll find many more posts using Ryan’s early '90s and 2000s looks as inspiration for cool weather ensembles with modern day re-creations.

The trend is translated into 2021 with oversized sweaters, chic blazers and stylish glasses. In addition to showing off their take on the look, TikTok users are adding their favorite clips from Ryan's movies as their background sound.

One TikToker, @Graciewiener, even pointed out that Harry Burns, Ryan’s character's love interest in "When Harry Met Sally," played by Billy Crystal, deserves a hashtag of his own due to his notable cream-colored sweater from the movie.

@graciewiener meg ryan fall includes the harry burns sweater. here are some of my favorite search terms to find your perfect HBS on @poshmark ♬ original sound - GRACIE

In addition to style tips, TikTok users like @romcomsweveloved have even created playlists to set the mood as you pick your perfect Meg Ryan-inspired outfit. Some of the songs include Frank Sinatra’s “It Had to Be You” and Billie Holiday’s “Autumn in New York.”

It goes to show that '90s style is here to stay!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: