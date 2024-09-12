Originally appeared on E! Online

Jordan Chiles may not have an individual Olympic bronze medal anymore, but she does have a different precious keepsake, thanks to Flavor Flav.

"Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you," the Public Enemy rapper told the gymnast at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards when they took the stage to present Best Collaboration, "but you know what, I got you something that they can't take away from you."

And with that, he placed a huge bedazzled clock around her neck as she shook her head in disbelief.

"Wow," said Chiles, rolling with the off-the-cuff presentation. "I don't even know what to say here! Thank you so much."

As Flavor Flav doffed his ballcap and put on a 2024 Paris Olympics beanie and changed sunglasses, much to the audience's delight, she added, "He's stylish — stylish."

Back on the mic, he noted, "Yeah, as you all know I am an official sponsor for the United States Olympic women's water polo team. So that's why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment, Jordan, alright?"

And that wasn't all.

He leaned in, confidentially like, and added, "I got your prize money, too. I got that for you ... I just wanted to surprise you with that."

Chiles could only reply, "What an honor, Flav."

Pretty speechless otherwise, luckily they had an award to hand out: Best Collaboration to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for "Fortnight."

Jordan Chiles is returning to social media after her Olympic bronze medal controversy. The 23-year-old gymnast shared three photos of her relaxing on a day bed near a pool on Instagram with a seemingly pointed caption.

After winning team gold with Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade McCrary and Hezly Rivera at the Paris Olympics, Chiles seemingly finished fifth in the floor exercise — only to be vaulted into bronze position thanks to a score inquiry by the U.S. team.

However, the Romanian team, on behalf of Ana Barbosu, the gymnast who tumbled out of medal position, disputed the decision and, upon closer investigation, it was ruled that the appeal came on Chiles' behalf seconds too late to stick.

And with that, she was no longer a bronze medalist.

"I have no words," Chiles wrote in a message shared to her Instagram on Aug. 15. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."

But she's still golden in Flavor Flav's eyes.