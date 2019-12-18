Miami

Flames Engulf Singer Marc Anthony’s Yacht in Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at 7:30 p.m. near 888 MacArthur Causeway.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish a fire on a 120-foot yacht belonging to international superstar Marc Anthony in a marina off Miami's Watson Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 888 MacArthur Causeway. The yacht was engulfed in flames and leaning on its side, according to MDFR.

Crews used a boom to shoot water toward the yacht to put out the flames and to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby boats.

All passengers were able to get off the yacht and a publicist for the singer says Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire.

Crews used special oil spill response equipment to soak up oil and surface sheen, officials said.

No injuries were reported as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

