Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Simmons was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home Saturday morning.

By Karla Rendon

Fitness guru Richard Simmons, whose iconic weight-loss programs made him a household name in the 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 76, two law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.

Simmons, whose energetic and flamboyant attitude made him a legend in the fitness community, was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department responded to his home shortly after 10 a.m. and pronounced Simmons dead at the scene.

A cause of death was not provided.

