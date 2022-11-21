Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 'Dancing With the Stars' title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some 'DWTS' veterans also took their final bows.

The 18-year-old TikTok sensation started with a jive routine set to Little Mix's "Grown," which judge Bruno Tonioli called "as good as I've ever seen" and earned a perfect score.

She and Mark followed it up with a freestyle routine that incorporated various styles and musical genres inspired by Mark's renewed of love dance. In addition to making judge Derek Hough emotional, it earned yet another perfect score.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

However, when the judges' scores were combined with the fan vote, it was Charli and Mark who emerged victorious. It makes Mark a three-time Mirrorball trophy champion, following wins in season six with partner Kristi Yamaguchi and season eight with partner Shawn Johnson.

Charlie and Mark tied at the top of leaderboard with 'The Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who also earned two perfect scores for their routines.

Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson and 'Drag Race' star Shangela and her partener Gleb Savchenko—who underwent a drag transformation of his own for the couple's freestyle routine—came in third and fourth place, respectively.

"Each of the judges, thank you so much for the opportunity," Charli said after his victory was announced. "Thank you, Mark, for becoming my new best friend."

On the topic of the judges, it was the final night for head judge Len Goodman, who announced his departure from the show after 17 years during the Nov. 14 episode. Len was honored with tributes throughout the evening, including one featuring past contestants like Jerry Rice, Kelly Osbourne and Drew Lachey.

It also marked the end of the 'DWTS' road for pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who took to the ballroom floor for an energetic routine set to "Copacabana" the day after announcing her exit from the show after almost 17 years.

The entire season of 'Dancing With the Stars' is available to stream on Disney+.

For a full and final rundown of this year's scorecard, keep scrolling.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points

Week 2: 32 points

Week 3: 33 points

Week 4: 36 points

Week 5: 39 points

Week 6: 38 points

Week 7: 50 points

Week 8: 78 points

Week 9: 45 points

Week 10: 80 points

FINALE: 80 points (WINNERS)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points

Week 2: 32 points

Week 3: 33 points

Week 4: 36 points

Week 5: 36 points

Week 6: 40 points

Week 7: 46 points

Week 8: 71 points

Week 9: 40 points

Week 10: 80 points

FINALE: 80 points (2nd place)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points

Week 2: 32 points

Week 3: 33 points

Week 4: 36 points

Week 5: 37 points

Week 6: 40 points

Week 7: 44 points

Week 8: 76 points

Week 9: 45 points

Week 10: 73 points

FINALE: 76 points (3rd place)

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)