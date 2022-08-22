‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel Is Happening — With a Twist

Get ready for a joy ride you'll never forget.

E! News can confirm Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the hit 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" -- but don't expect any more shenanigans from Ferris (Matthew Broderick) or Cameron (Alan Ruck).

Instead, the new movie, titled "Sam and Victor's Day Off," will center on the valets, originally played by Richard Edson and Larry "Flash" Jenkins, who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari for a joy ride through the streets of Chicago.

The valets, who were unnamed in the O.G. film, racked up a lot of miles on the prized car, causing Cameron to truly lose his s--t. He and Ferris tried to cover up their wrongdoing by naively putting the car in reverse, but Cameron got so mad, he kicked the car sending it crashing through the glass garage into the woods below.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the producers of Netflix's "Cobra Kai," are imagining what the valets did to put so many miles on the car.

See the Stars of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," Then & Now

Hurwitz teased the producers' plans on Twitter, writing, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off was epic. But the valets who stole Cameron's dad's car had a pretty insane day too. It's time for their story to be told."

Ferris Bueller's Day Off was epic. But the valets who stole Cameron's dad's car had a pretty insane day too. It's time for their story to be told. Thrilled to be working with one of our Cobra kai superstars @BillPosley on Sam & Victor's Day Off! https://t.co/mAI63ICH2h — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 19, 2022

Fans have long hoped there'd be a sequel to the beloved film, which centered on Ferris, his girlfriend Sloan (Mia Sara) and friend Cameron as they played hooky from school for the day.

It seems director John Hughes had hoped to reunite with the cast in a follow-up, but it never came to fruition. "Back in the day," Ruck told People's "Couch Surfing" in November 2020, "John Hughes talked to Matthew briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college."

He added, "I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our seventies. Cameron's in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out!"

Now that's a movie we'd pay to see!

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is streaming now on Netflix.