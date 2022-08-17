FBI Documents Reveal Further Information About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt accused her of “ruining this family” during a heated — and at times physical — confrontation aboard their private jet in 2016, according to an FBI report of the incident shared with both parties originally in 2017. The report, which has not been made public, was obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

A recently sealed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the FBI listed a “Jane Doe” as seeking the release of the FBI documents.

The details of what is being sought in the most recent filing are unclear, and an attorney for Jane Doe said in April that she couldn’t comment on the identity of her client. But the lawyer noted this client was “seeking such records for years but has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive needed records.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a contentious legal battle over custody of their children for years. Now, a source close to the situation tells Access Hollywood that a judge has ruled in favor of Pitt and he has been awarded him joint custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

