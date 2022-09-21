Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby Girl No. 3

Mark Zuckerberg is about to be very outnumbered in his household.

The Facebook co-founder, 38, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 37, announced on Sept. 21 that they are expecting another baby girl.

"Lots of love" Mark -- who shares daughters Maxima, 6, and August, 5, with the former pediatrician -- captioned his Instagram post, which featured a pic of the Meta CEO with his hand on Priscilla's baby bump. "Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Since becoming parents, Mark and Priscilla have prioritized making the world a better place not just for their daughters, but for all young people.

After Max was born in 2015, Mark and Priscilla -- who married in 2012 after dating for nine years -- pledged to give 99 percent of their shares of Facebook away during their during their lives to charities and organizations improving the world for the next generation such as Achievement First, which develops K through grade six curriculum and the International Society for Technology in Education, which supports teachers working in marginalized communities.

In March 2017, when they announced they were expecting again, the tech entrepreneur shared his joy that another little girl was joining their family. I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women," Mark wrote in a Facebook post. "They weren't just my sisters but some of my best friends...They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards." He added, "Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work."

Later that month, Mark opened up about how being a dad has changed him. "Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way," he said during a town hall at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

"I used to have meetings that ran really late. But now, I make sure that three times a week, I'm home to give [Maxima] a bath." He added, "The thing that I'm most proud of and the thing that brings me the most happiness, is my family."