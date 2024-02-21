 Ewen MacIntosh, star of UK's version of ‘The Office,' dies at 50

Originally appeared on E! Online

Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Ewen MacIntosh.

The actor and comedian, best known for playing "Big Keith" in "The Office" U.K., has died. He was 50.

MacIntosh's management company JustRight Management announced his passing on X, writing in the early hours of Feb. 21, "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The statement also noted that there would be a private cremation ceremony for friends and family followed by a "celebratory memorial" later this year.

E! News has reached out to MacIntosh's rep for additional comment, but has not heard back. No further details have been shared about his cause of death at this time.

"The Office" creator Ricky Gervais also shared a tribute to his former costar on X, noting the news was "extremely sad" and describing the late actor as the "very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh [...] an absolute original."

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

Photos: Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In addition to "The Office," MacIntosh worked on a number of additional British comedy series including "Miranda" and "Little Britain." Per the BBC, his most recent acting credit was for Britain's 2017's rom-com "Finding Fatimah."

Miranda Hart—who starred in the series "Miranda," which aired in Britain between 2009 and 2015—shared a sweet tribute to MacIntosh, who had guest starred on the sitcom.

"Thank you Ewen for making me laugh," she wrote over an image of the comedian in a Feb. 21 Instagram post, adding in her caption, "We were the same age and crossed paths many times as we did our best to be funny and make a living out of it. It wasn't always likely but we did it and I am glad we got to do a scene together. Thank you xx."

Ed Scott, a music executive, also paid tribute to his late friend and the legacy MacIntosh left behind.

"I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend," he tweeted. "He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember."

He continued of MacIntosh, "Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans."