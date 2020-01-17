Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep to Lend Her Voice to Apple Animated Short Film

The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17.

775099207AP00037_2018_The_N
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Meryl Streep is getting animated: The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to a short illustrated film celebrating the Earth.

Apple TV Plus said Friday Streep will join Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers' picture book “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth." The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17.

In the film, Tremblay will voice a 7-year-old boy who over the course of a day learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents, played by O’Dowd and Negga. Streep will narrate.

Entertainment News

SAG Awards 15 mins ago

Johansson, Sterling K. Brown Among SAG Awards Presenters

Tokyo 2020 2 hours ago

Olympic Rings Arrive in Host City on Barge Into Tokyo Bay

Streep is no stranger to lending just her voice to films, having done so in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Meryl Streep
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us