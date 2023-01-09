When Elvis Presley infamously met with U.S. President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970, perhaps they had more serious things to talk about than people thought?

Sony Pictures Animation released new cover art for its upcoming Netflix adult animation series, "Agent Elvis."

The poster was shared on Twitter, wishing the King of Rock and Roll a happy birthday in the caption, which happens to be the date of the poster's release, January 8.

Here's your first look at #AgentElvis, coming soon to Netflix. Happy birthday, King! pic.twitter.com/Pmz0fRcLdy — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) January 8, 2023

According the show's Netflix site, "Agent Elvis" is about a scenario in which "Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country."

Few details have been confirmed for the project, which was previously titled "Agent King," but fans on Twitter were not shy to express what they hoped to see in the rock and roll spy-thriller.

"Hope they cast Austin Butler as Elvis, just like the live action movie, otherwise I’m going to be really disappointed," one Twitter user, Esther Barbero, commented.

The Twitter user is referring to actor Austin Butler, who played Presley in last year's movie "Elvis," which received three nominations at the 80th Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Drama.

No release date has been announced for "Agent Elvis."

The 80th Golden Globes premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.