Elvira, ‘Mistress of the Dark,' Comes Out in New Memoir

Queen of Halloween, Elvira, also known as actor Cassandra Peterson, revealed in her memoir that she's had a secret relationship with a woman for nearly two decades.

She described how she met her now-partner of 19 years, Teresa Wierson — whom she calls "T" — at Gold's Gym in Hollywood, according to the Advocate.

“Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes,” she wrote in her memoir, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memories of the Mistress of the Dark," which debuted Tuesday. “Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.”

She realized later, upon meeting Wierson in the locker room, that she was a woman, and they became friends, according to the Advocate.

When Wierson and her then-partner split up, she turned up on Peterson's doorstep with "no place to go," according to Entertainment Weekly. The two lived together as friends, and Peterson said she “began to feel happier” than she had in years.

She wrote that her feelings for Wierson changed when they went out to see a movie together one evening. When they returned home, Peterson wrote, “I told her goodnight and suddenly felt compelled to kiss her — on the mouth,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

