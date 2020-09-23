Elton John Returns to the Stage for Global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John has announced his return to the stage in North America with newly rescheduled dates for his global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Following his recently announced dates in Europe, which began Sept. 1, the tour will kick off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.

Elton John will perform in Dallas on Jan. 25 and 26, 2022 at the American Airlines Center before making stops in other major cities like Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more.

Tickets for arena shows are now on sale after being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide.

"I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," Elton John said on social media. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!"

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has won the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for "Tour Of The Year," the 2020 Pollstar "Major Tour of the Year" and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the "Top Rock Tour."

The tour began on Sept. 8, 2018 to a sold-out crowd in Allentown, PA and has since received rave reviews around the world.

The show takes the audience on a journey through Elton John's 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs.

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information, and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

For more information about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, visit EltonJohn.com.