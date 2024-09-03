Elton John reveals he's partially blind after ‘severe' eye infection

Elton John revealed on social media he is currently recovering after a severe eye infection caused him temporary blindness in one eye.

The 77-year-old “Rocket Man” singer revealed the news through a statement posted on social media on Tuesday.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” John said on Instagram. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Following John's announcement, several celebrities, including Billie Jean King, commented wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend," King wrote.

"Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you," commented fashion designer Donatella Versace.

In recent years, John has experienced some trouble with his health.

Most recently in 2023, John was briefly hospitalized as a precaution after falling at his villa in Nice, France, TODAY reported.

“Following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a statement from John's representative shared with TODAY. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and (he is) now back at home and in good health.”

In 2021, the "Benny and the Jets" singer also had undergone hip surgery after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface." His recovery forced him to postpone some of his farewell tour dates.

John retired from touring in July 2023 after wrapping up his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.