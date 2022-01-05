Elmo Reveals Where He Really Stands With Zoe After Feud With Rocco on ‘Sesame Street'

Here's something we didn't have on our 2022 Bingo cards: Elmo releasing a statement addressing his longstanding squabble with his "Sesame Street" co-star Zoe's pet rock, Rocco.

But that was exactly what happened this week after a video of the red Muppet sharing some heated words about the inanimate object resurfaced online.

The 35-second clip, which was taken from a 2004 "Sesame Street" episode titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco," showed the beloved children's icon completely losing his cool when Zoe told him he couldn't have an oatmeal raisin cookie that had been reserved for Rocco.

"How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo," an exasperated Elmo said in the video. "Rocco doesn't even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock. Rocco is not alive."

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Twitter user @wumbooty shared the video on Jan. 3, writing that "there are tears in my eyes y'all my stomach hurting." The clip then went viral and the Internet quickly took sides--thus rehashing Elmo's decades-long feud with Rocco.

So, how does Elmo feel about Zoe and Rocco now? As fans flooded social media with their thoughts, with many agreeing that Elmo had every right to be upset over losing a cookie to rock, the "Sesame Street" star shared an update on where he stands with his co-stars.

"Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever!" Elmo tweeted on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!"

However, it appears Elmo isn't ready to let go of the cookie incident with Rocco just yet.

"Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco," he continued, adding in another tweet, "Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious."

It seems like you can lead a rock to "Sesame Street," but you can't make it eat a cookie.