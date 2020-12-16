Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her ‘Excruciating' COVID-19 Symptom

Ellen DeGeneres took to her Instagram to share a health update with her fans after announcing she had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

She posted a video from her home, saying she feels “100%” despite the diagnosis.

“I feel really good,” the 62-year-old television host said.

“One thing that they don’t tell you is that you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” she added. “Didn’t know that was a symptom but I talked to some other people…Who knew? How come?"

Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control does not list back pain specifically as a COVID-19 symptom, “muscle or body aches” is one of the disease’s symptoms. Other telltale signs of coronavirus are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The CDC has listed emergency warning signs that indicate patients should head to the emergency room as well, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips or face.

DeGeneres, 62, confirmed she’d contracted the disease on Dec. 10, writing, "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

“I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she added.

The longtime host returned for Season 18 of her eponymous talk show in September amid months of controversy. Earlier in the year, accusations about the show's set being a toxic workplace led to an internal investigation and the departure of three executive producers.

DeGeneres then used her season premiere monologue to apologize and later thanked her “amazing staff” during her acceptance speech at the E! People's Choice Awards when she accepted the award for best daytime talk show of 2020.

Fans posted well-wishes on her Wednesday video.

“Love you and am thinking of you and I’m so happy that you’re feeling ok... this world needs you,” Joshua Radin wrote with a few hearts.

“Get well soon Sweet Ellen,” another fan wrote.

