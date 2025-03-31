Originally appeared on E! Online.

Elisabeth Moss is a mom.

The star of "The Handmaid's Tale" confirmed she gave birth sometime in 2024, sharing that she was "so fortunate" to be able to have her newborn on set with her while filming the sixth and final season of the Hulu series in Vancouver.

"So many parents cannot," Moss said during a PaleyFest LA event on March 26, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, 'Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?'"

And the 42-year-old, who announced her pregnancy in January 2024, couldn't help but to marvel at the "beautiful synergy" between her own motherhood journey and that of her character, June Osborne.

"This coming together of art and life that was undoubtedly, incredibly meaningful," she told THR in an interview published March 28. "I'm really glad that I got to have this last season playing June with a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is talking about or fighting for."

Describing it as "such an important part of the story," Moss continued, "I'm really happy that I got to have that experience."

Her onscreen husband, O-T Fagbenle, said he also noticed a subtle shift in Moss' acting "as a mother."

"This show is so much about people and their children and about motherhood, and what it is to give birth, and Lizzie went through that," he explained to the outlet. "I was just so happy for her. So day one, for me, the big thing I remember was just meeting my dear friend, my colleague and just knowing that she had been through this extraordinary experience."

Moss, who was previously married to Fred Armisen from 2009 to 2011, has not publicly shared the identity of her baby's father.

